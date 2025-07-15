Left Menu

Nepal Minister Rajkumar Gupta Resigns Amid Bribery Scandal

Nepal's Minister of Federal Affairs, Rajkumar Gupta, resigned following accusations related to a multi-million bribery scandal. After an audio of him bargaining for bribes surfaced, Gupta announced his resignation on social media, emphasizing his innocence and aiming to aid in a comprehensive investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 15-07-2025 13:52 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 13:52 IST
Nepal Minister Rajkumar Gupta Resigns Amid Bribery Scandal
  • Country:
  • Nepal

The political landscape in Nepal witnessed a significant upheaval as Rajkumar Gupta, the Federal Affairs and General Administration Minister, announced his resignation amid a multi-million bribery scandal.

The move follows media circulation of an audio recording where Gupta is allegedly heard negotiating bribes concerning government personnel transfers and appointments. The scandal further intensified with the submission of a complaint to the Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA), complete with photos showing two bags purportedly containing bribery money.

Denying the charges, Gupta defended himself, stating that he is a victim of false allegations. He cited his resignation, submitted to Prime Minister K.P. Oli, as a step towards enabling a thorough investigation. This development has triggered reactions from lawmakers across the political spectrum, who had called for his resignation post the audio leak.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025