Execution Postponement: The Case of Nimisha Priya

The execution of Indian nurse Nimisha Priya, initially scheduled for Wednesday, has been postponed by Yemeni authorities. This decision came as a reprieve for Priya, who remains on death row for the murder of a Yemeni citizen in July 2017.

Hailing from Kollengode in Kerala's Palakkad district, Priya was sentenced to death by a Yemeni court in 2020, a verdict that was upheld by the country's Supreme Judicial Council in November 2023. Despite this, her execution date has seen a temporary delay.

The 38-year-old nurse is detained in a Sana'a prison, a city under Iran-backed Houthi control. The postponement of her execution offers a glimmer of hope for further legal or diplomatic intervention on her behalf.

(With inputs from agencies.)