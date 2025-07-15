Execution Postponement: The Case of Nimisha Priya
Nimisha Priya, an Indian nurse on death row in Yemen, has had her execution postponed. Originally from Kerala, India, Priya was convicted for the 2017 murder of a Yemeni citizen. Despite her appeal being dismissed by Yemen's Supreme Judicial Council in 2023, her execution has been delayed.
The execution of Indian nurse Nimisha Priya, initially scheduled for Wednesday, has been postponed by Yemeni authorities. This decision came as a reprieve for Priya, who remains on death row for the murder of a Yemeni citizen in July 2017.
Hailing from Kollengode in Kerala's Palakkad district, Priya was sentenced to death by a Yemeni court in 2020, a verdict that was upheld by the country's Supreme Judicial Council in November 2023. Despite this, her execution date has seen a temporary delay.
The 38-year-old nurse is detained in a Sana'a prison, a city under Iran-backed Houthi control. The postponement of her execution offers a glimmer of hope for further legal or diplomatic intervention on her behalf.
