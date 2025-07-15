Left Menu

European Powers Threaten Iran with U.N. Sanctions Revival

France, the United Kingdom, and Germany are gearing up to invoke the United Nations snapback mechanism against Iran if there is no substantial progress on a nuclear agreement by the end of August. French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot made this announcement on Tuesday.

Barrot emphasized that France and its allies are prepared to reimpose global sanctions, which include restrictions on arms, banking, and nuclear equipment. These embargoes were originally lifted ten years ago as part of previous agreements.

The declaration comes ahead of a crucial meeting with European Union Foreign Ministers in Brussels, where the issue is expected to dominate discussions. Barrot underscored the necessity for a strong, verifiable commitment from Iran to avoid these actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

