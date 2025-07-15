Russian Troops Advance in Eastern Donetsk
Russian Defense Ministry claims capture of Voskresenka and Petrivka in eastern Donetsk region amidst ongoing Ukraine conflict. Reuters has not independently verified the information. The development marks another advance in the area characterized by intense fighting as military operations continue in Ukraine.
On Tuesday, the Russian Defence Ministry announced that its military forces have successfully taken control of the villages of Voskresenka and Petrivka, located in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region.
These developments form part of ongoing military operations in the conflict-ridden area.
Reuters has reported that it has not been able to independently verify these battlefield claims.
