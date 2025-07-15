Russia's Lavrov says he and Iran's Araqchi discussed peaceful solution to Iranian crisis
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said he had discussed how to reach a peaceful solution to the crisis in Iran with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araqchi on Tuesday.
The two men met on the sidelines of the 25th Shanghai Cooperation Organization Foreign Ministers meeting in the northern Chinese city of Tianjin.
