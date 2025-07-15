Israeli strikes on Lebanon kill 12, including five Hezbollah fighters

Israeli strikes on Lebanon's Bekaa Valley on Tuesday killed 12 people, the region's governor Bachir Khodr told Reuters, in the deadliest air strikes since last year's truce ended months of fighting between armed group Hezbollah and Israel.

A security source told Reuters that five of the dead were Hezbollah fighters. Khodr said seven of the dead were Syrian nationals, who often work in the agricultural fields of the Bekaa region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)