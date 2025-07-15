Man tricks bank employee in gold loan deal; Kerala police recover Rs 39 lakh

The Kerala police on Tuesday said they have recovered Rs 39 lakh in cash buried in a plot of land, nearly a month after a man allegedly tricked a bank employee and stole Rs 40 lakh.

According to police, the suspect, Shibin Lal, had allegedly lured a samll finance bank employee from the Ramanattukara area near here by pretending to be involved in a gold loan deal. Believing the documents were genuine, the staff member brought the money, meant to take over pledged gold, to Pantheerankavu. Lal then allegedly escaped with the cash on a scooter.

On Tuesday morning, police took Lal to a deserted plot near Pantheerankavu, not far from his home. He confessed to burying the money and showed officers the exact spot. The cash, packed inside a sack and covered with a plastic sheet, was found buried in the soil.

''When we opened the bag, we found Rs 39 lakh. The money was wet and slightly damaged because of the rain,'' a police officer said.

Officers also recovered forged documents, cheque leaves, and a fake seal believed to have been used by Lal to create false papers.

The incident took place on June 11. Police began an investigation soon after a complaint was filed by the bank. That same night, they found the scooter used in the crime and arrested Lal the next day in Palakkad. But only Rs 55,000 was found with him at the time.

Lal initially claimed that there was only Rs 1 lakh in the bag and that he had thrown it away -- a statement police later believed was meant to mislead them.

His wife and a relative were also arrested for allegedly helping him hide the crime.

Police said the breakthrough came after Lal was taken into custody again and questioned in detail.

''This case caused a lot of concern locally. It was our careful and scientific investigation that helped us recover the money and uncover the truth,'' said a police officer.

The recovered money has been counted and will be presented in court later, he said.

