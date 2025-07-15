Odisha’s Tragedy: A Call for Justice and Accountability

The tragic self-immolation of a 20-year-old Odisha college student over alleged sexual harassment by a professor has ignited widespread outrage across India. The student, who was a second-year Integrated B.Ed student at Fakir Mohan Autonomous College, Balasore, set herself on fire following alleged inaction by the college's Internal Complaint Committee (ICC) regarding her complaint.

Her father's accusation against the ICC, which allegedly presented a biased report clearing the accused, has fueled protests by opposition parties, who have called for an Odisha Bandh. Non-BJP leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, labelled the incident an 'organised murder by the system,' demanding accountability and justice.

The state administration has pledged rigorous punishment for those implicated, while police have arrested key figures linked to the case. The Chief Minister announced an ex-gratia payment for the student's family, assuring a thorough investigation. As political tensions rise, the student's bereaved father urged not to politicize her tragic death, while pledging efforts to secure justice.