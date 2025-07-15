Temple Vandalism Sparks Arrest in Uttar Pradesh

A man was arrested on Tuesday in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district for allegedly vandalizing a Shiva idol, a senior police official confirmed.

The culprit, identified as Sachin from the village of Sikheda, was apprehended by Parikshitgarh police following a complaint by a local resident.

The incident, which has caused a stir in the community, led to an FIR being registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, with investigations underway.

