Left Menu

Temple Vandalism Sparks Arrest in Uttar Pradesh

Sachin, accused of vandalizing a Shiva idol at a village temple in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district, was arrested. An FIR was filed under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The incident came to light when the Shiva Linga was found damaged, prompting police action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 15-07-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 20:26 IST
Temple Vandalism Sparks Arrest in Uttar Pradesh
Sachin
  • Country:
  • India

A man was arrested on Tuesday in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district for allegedly vandalizing a Shiva idol, a senior police official confirmed.

The culprit, identified as Sachin from the village of Sikheda, was apprehended by Parikshitgarh police following a complaint by a local resident.

The incident, which has caused a stir in the community, led to an FIR being registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, with investigations underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025