Temple Vandalism Sparks Arrest in Uttar Pradesh
Sachin, accused of vandalizing a Shiva idol at a village temple in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district, was arrested. An FIR was filed under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The incident came to light when the Shiva Linga was found damaged, prompting police action.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 15-07-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 20:26 IST
A man was arrested on Tuesday in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district for allegedly vandalizing a Shiva idol, a senior police official confirmed.
The culprit, identified as Sachin from the village of Sikheda, was apprehended by Parikshitgarh police following a complaint by a local resident.
The incident, which has caused a stir in the community, led to an FIR being registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, with investigations underway.
(With inputs from agencies.)
