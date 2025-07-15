Left Menu

Tragic Assassination: Congress Leader Shot Dead in Telangana

A 29-year-old Congress leader was killed by unidentified assailants in Telangana's Medak district. The shooting took place as the victim, M Anil, traveled by car. Police suspect a connection to his real estate business, and have initiated an investigation to capture the attackers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 15-07-2025 20:38 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 20:38 IST
A young Congress leader, aged 29, was fatally shot in Telangana's Medak district by unidentified attackers, authorities confirmed Tuesday.

The incident unfolded on Monday night in Kulcharam mandal while M Anil, serving as the Medak District Congress SC Cell Secretary, was traveling in his vehicle.

The assailants, following Anil in two cars, blocked his path before one descended to open fire, delivering four shots resulting in his immediate death, according to a police statement. Investigations suggest business rivalry or financial disputes could be motives, as Anil was engaged in the real estate sector. A murder case has been filed and search operations are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

