Tragic Assassination: Congress Leader Shot Dead in Telangana
A 29-year-old Congress leader was killed by unidentified assailants in Telangana's Medak district. The shooting took place as the victim, M Anil, traveled by car. Police suspect a connection to his real estate business, and have initiated an investigation to capture the attackers.
- Country:
- India
A young Congress leader, aged 29, was fatally shot in Telangana's Medak district by unidentified attackers, authorities confirmed Tuesday.
The incident unfolded on Monday night in Kulcharam mandal while M Anil, serving as the Medak District Congress SC Cell Secretary, was traveling in his vehicle.
The assailants, following Anil in two cars, blocked his path before one descended to open fire, delivering four shots resulting in his immediate death, according to a police statement. Investigations suggest business rivalry or financial disputes could be motives, as Anil was engaged in the real estate sector. A murder case has been filed and search operations are underway.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Congress
- leader
- killed
- Telangana
- Medak
- district
- real estate
- investigation
- rivalry
- murder
ALSO READ
Back-to-Back Earthquakes Rattle Nepal's Mugu District
4 shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Manipur's Churachandpur district: Police.
Deadly Ambush in Manipur's Churachandpur District
Mumbai's Real Estate: Navigating Slow Sales with High-Value Demand
Bribery Sting: District Development Council Member Apprehended