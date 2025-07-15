Tragic Assassination: Congress Leader Shot Dead in Telangana

A young Congress leader, aged 29, was fatally shot in Telangana's Medak district by unidentified attackers, authorities confirmed Tuesday.

The incident unfolded on Monday night in Kulcharam mandal while M Anil, serving as the Medak District Congress SC Cell Secretary, was traveling in his vehicle.

The assailants, following Anil in two cars, blocked his path before one descended to open fire, delivering four shots resulting in his immediate death, according to a police statement. Investigations suggest business rivalry or financial disputes could be motives, as Anil was engaged in the real estate sector. A murder case has been filed and search operations are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)