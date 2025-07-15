Naidu Advocates for Andhra Pradesh: Seeking Financial Relief and Development Support

In a bid to secure essential support for Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, highlighting the state's dire financial situation. Naidu emphasized the urgency of ongoing central assistance for state projects.

The discussion particularly focused on the vital Polavaram-Banakacherla Link project, designed to channel floodwaters to drought-hit regions. This initiative aims to make significant strides in supporting the Rayalaseema region.

Additionally, the potential for establishing aerospace and defense industries in Andhra Pradesh was on the agenda, showcasing Naidu's commitment to economic recovery and technological advancement.