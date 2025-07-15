Naidu Advocates for Andhra Pradesh: Seeking Financial Relief and Development Support
Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu of Andhra Pradesh met Union Home Minister Amit Shah to request continued central financial support for state projects. Naidu highlighted the critical need for resources, particularly for projects like the Polavaram-Banakacherla Link to aid drought-stricken areas.
- Country:
- India
In a bid to secure essential support for Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, highlighting the state's dire financial situation. Naidu emphasized the urgency of ongoing central assistance for state projects.
The discussion particularly focused on the vital Polavaram-Banakacherla Link project, designed to channel floodwaters to drought-hit regions. This initiative aims to make significant strides in supporting the Rayalaseema region.
Additionally, the potential for establishing aerospace and defense industries in Andhra Pradesh was on the agenda, showcasing Naidu's commitment to economic recovery and technological advancement.
ALSO READ
Contentious Water War: Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Clash Over Polavaram-Banakacherla Link
Amaravati's Bold Expansion: CRDA Approves Major Land Pooling and Development Projects
Stalin's Swift Push: Accelerating Progress in Tamil Nadu's Development Projects
Uttarakhand CM Dhami Seeks Modi's Support for State Development Projects