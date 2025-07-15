Left Menu

Naidu Advocates for Andhra Pradesh: Seeking Financial Relief and Development Support

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu of Andhra Pradesh met Union Home Minister Amit Shah to request continued central financial support for state projects. Naidu highlighted the critical need for resources, particularly for projects like the Polavaram-Banakacherla Link to aid drought-stricken areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2025 21:17 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 21:17 IST
Naidu Advocates for Andhra Pradesh: Seeking Financial Relief and Development Support
Naidu
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to secure essential support for Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, highlighting the state's dire financial situation. Naidu emphasized the urgency of ongoing central assistance for state projects.

The discussion particularly focused on the vital Polavaram-Banakacherla Link project, designed to channel floodwaters to drought-hit regions. This initiative aims to make significant strides in supporting the Rayalaseema region.

Additionally, the potential for establishing aerospace and defense industries in Andhra Pradesh was on the agenda, showcasing Naidu's commitment to economic recovery and technological advancement.

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025