Escalation in the Bekaa: Israel's Powerful Message to Hezbollah

In a significant escalation, Israeli airstrikes in eastern Lebanon have resulted in the deaths of 12 individuals, including five Hezbollah fighters. This development serves as a stark warning to the Iran-backed group amid ongoing tensions.

The Israeli military confirmed the strikes targeted elite Hezbollah training camps and weapon storage sites within the Bekaa Valley, marking the deadliest assault in the area since the US-brokered ceasefire last November. According to Bachir Khodr, governor of the Bekaa region, seven Syrian nationals were among the casualties.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz emphasized that these strikes delivered a 'clear message' to Hezbollah and the Lebanese government, underscoring Israel's commitment to averting any rebuilding efforts by the group. Meanwhile, Hezbollah condemned the attack, labeling it a 'major escalation.' The Lebanese government has yet to issue a public response.

(With inputs from agencies.)