CBI Cracks Down on Alleged Bribery in Gati Shakti Project

The CBI has arrested five individuals, including a deputy chief engineer of the Northern Railway, for allegedly accepting bribes related to the Gati Shakti project. Searches across multiple locations unearthed incriminating evidence. Several bribes were exchanged for approving bills, implicating various officers and private contractors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2025 22:26 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 22:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken decisive action, arresting five individuals, including a deputy chief engineer from the Northern Railway in Lucknow, for their alleged involvement in a bribery scheme linked to the Gati Shakti project.

The CBI detained Jimmy Singh, aka Ajeet Kumar Singh, from Tangent Infratech Private Limited, alongside Deputy Chief Engineer Vivek Kushwaha. Singh is accused of paying a Rs 2.5 lakh bribe on behalf of his company to Kushwaha, who was overseeing the Gati Shakti project.

During the operation, officials recovered Rs 80,000 allegedly paid to Anjum Nisha, Office Superintendent at NR-Lucknow. The CBI conducted searches at various locations, uncovering incriminating documents. The arrested individuals were presented in a special CBI court and are in judicial custody. Investigations continue, with one suspect, K K Mishra, still at large.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

