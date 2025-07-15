CBI Cracks Down on Alleged Bribery in Gati Shakti Project

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken decisive action, arresting five individuals, including a deputy chief engineer from the Northern Railway in Lucknow, for their alleged involvement in a bribery scheme linked to the Gati Shakti project.

The CBI detained Jimmy Singh, aka Ajeet Kumar Singh, from Tangent Infratech Private Limited, alongside Deputy Chief Engineer Vivek Kushwaha. Singh is accused of paying a Rs 2.5 lakh bribe on behalf of his company to Kushwaha, who was overseeing the Gati Shakti project.

During the operation, officials recovered Rs 80,000 allegedly paid to Anjum Nisha, Office Superintendent at NR-Lucknow. The CBI conducted searches at various locations, uncovering incriminating documents. The arrested individuals were presented in a special CBI court and are in judicial custody. Investigations continue, with one suspect, K K Mishra, still at large.

