Israel-Syria Tensions Blaze Amid Fierce Struggle for Druze Security
Israel launched strikes on Syrian forces in southwestern Syria, emphasizing protection for the Druze minority amid ongoing conflicts. The clashes highlight challenges facing interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa and sectarian distrust. Syria accuses Israel of attacks, while a ceasefire is attempted amidst diplomatic interactions with the U.S.
Israel conducted strikes on Syrian government forces in southwestern Syria, vowing to maintain the area's demilitarization and protect the Druze minority amid ongoing deadly clashes at the Israeli frontier.
Witnesses reported hearing drones and seeing multiple strikes over Sweida, a predominantly Druze city. Fighting in the region since Sunday has led to numerous casualties, underscoring the challenges faced by interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa, struggling to establish control near the Israeli border post-Bashar al-Assad's toppling in December.
Syria's foreign ministry holds Israel responsible for the attacks, while the U.S. is in talks with all parties to ease tensions. Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and Defense Minister Katz have ordered strikes against Syrian forces violating demilitarization agreements, signaling a firm stance to protect the Druze due to shared ties.
