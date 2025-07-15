Passenger Arrested at Jabalpur Airport for Carrying Live Cartridges

A 27-year-old passenger, Atiq Ahmed, heading to Bengaluru, was apprehended at Jabalpur's Dumna Airport after security personnel discovered two live cartridges in his bag.

The Shahdol district native was preparing to board an IndiGo flight when he was detained by the authorities for carrying unauthorized ammunition.

An FIR has been filed under relevant sections of the Arms Act, and police are currently investigating how Ahmed obtained the cartridges and his intentions in carrying them.

(With inputs from agencies.)