Senate Showdown: A Funding Fight Over $9.4 Billion Clawback
Senate Republicans are negotiating potential changes to President Trump's request to rescind $9.4 billion in previously approved spending. The focus is on cuts to public broadcasting and foreign aid programs. A Senate test vote looms, with Republican senators seeking to balance White House demands with congressional approval.
- Country:
- United States
Senate Republicans are navigating complex negotiations as they consider altering President Donald Trump's proposal to rescind $9.4 billion in previously approved spending. The cuts, targeted by the Department of Government Efficiency, include $1.1 billion from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and $8.3 billion from foreign aid programs.
With a crucial Senate test vote on the horizon, Senate Majority Leader John Thune is striving to ensure nearly every Republican senator backs the proposal. However, concerns persist about the impact on public media and global health initiatives like PEPFAR, established under former President George W. Bush and credited with saving millions of lives.
As the White House pushes for support, discussions continue, with Senator Mike Rounds showing backing after collaborating to secure funds for tribal radio grants. Meanwhile, Democrats unanimously oppose the package, viewing it as an assault on bipartisan collaboration, potentially setting up a protracted Senate debate.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump keeps saying the GOP mega bill will eliminate taxes on Social Security. It does not
A Tense Battle: GOP's Struggle to Secure Trump's Tax Bill
GOP Bill Faces Internal Tug-of-War
The GOP's AI Legislation Clash: States vs. Big Tech
Bihar police forms SIT to probe businessman Gopal Khemka's murder case