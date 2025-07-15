Senate Showdown: A Funding Fight Over $9.4 Billion Clawback

Senate Republicans are navigating complex negotiations as they consider altering President Donald Trump's proposal to rescind $9.4 billion in previously approved spending. The cuts, targeted by the Department of Government Efficiency, include $1.1 billion from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and $8.3 billion from foreign aid programs.

With a crucial Senate test vote on the horizon, Senate Majority Leader John Thune is striving to ensure nearly every Republican senator backs the proposal. However, concerns persist about the impact on public media and global health initiatives like PEPFAR, established under former President George W. Bush and credited with saving millions of lives.

As the White House pushes for support, discussions continue, with Senator Mike Rounds showing backing after collaborating to secure funds for tribal radio grants. Meanwhile, Democrats unanimously oppose the package, viewing it as an assault on bipartisan collaboration, potentially setting up a protracted Senate debate.

