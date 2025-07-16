Left Menu

Police Scandal: Cattle Transport Incident Sparks Furor

Eleven police officers were suspended for allegedly assaulting and robbing a truck driver and his aide while transporting cattle. The incident saw police personnel demand bribes and use violence, which was highlighted by a viral video. An inquiry into the actions of the involved officers has been launched.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kanpur | Updated: 16-07-2025 00:09 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 00:09 IST
In a controversial incident that has raised serious questions about law enforcement conduct, eleven police officers have been suspended for allegedly attacking and robbing a truck driver and his assistant during a cattle transportation operation. This act of misconduct came under scrutiny following the emergence of a viral video showing the officers in action.

The event, which occurred on a Saturday, took place as five head constables and six constables illegally attempted to extract money from Lakshman, the truck driver, and his aide Mohd Uzair. The driver and his colleague were reportedly compelled, through threats and physical assault, to hand over money to the police officers.

The police involved, facing charges of violence and extortion, have sparked public outrage after the release of their actions online. This has led to a departmental inquiry being commissioned by the Assistant Commissioner of Police, as authorities seek to address this breach of duty.

