Mass Firing of Immigration Judges Raises Alarm Amid Deportation Surge
The Trump administration has allegedly fired 17 immigration court judges as part of its intensified deportation efforts. This move is criticized by the judges' union and raises concerns of worsening court backlogs. As immigration courts face a case backlog and capacity challenges, these firings could exacerbate issues.
Country:
- United States
In a controversial move, the Trump administration has reportedly dismissed 17 immigration court judges, a decision that aligns with its aggressive deportation policies. The International Federation of Professional and Technical Engineers, representing these judges, criticized the firings, asserting they occurred "without cause."
This judicial shake-up, affecting courts across ten states, coincides with the administration's broad immigration crackdown, raising fears among immigrants and asylum-seekers. Critics argue that at a time when Congress authorized 800 immigration judges, such actions contradict public interests.
The firings have intensified concerns about the growing backlog in immigration courts, which currently face around 3.5 million pending cases. Legislators have earmarked USD 3.3 billion to support the courts, but as the number of judges dwindles, the system faces further strain.
