Tensions Surge at Israel-Syria Border Amid Protection of Druze Minority

For a second consecutive day, Israel executed airstrikes targeting Syrian government forces in southwestern Syria, with a declared aim to maintain the demilitarized status of the area and safeguard the Druze minority amid intensifying confrontations near the Israeli border.

Reports from a Reuters correspondent described audible drone activity and at least four strikes over Sweida, a predominantly Druze city. The aftermath showed a damaged tank and three bodies, highlighting the violent clashes since Sunday. Interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa, striving to gain control post-Bashar al-Assad's ousting, faces ongoing challenges amid sectarian distrust.

As Syria's foreign ministry holds Israel accountable, both nations navigate a complex geopolitical landscape. Despite calls for calm from U.S. envoy Tom Barrack, influential Druze leadership accused Syrian troops of violating ceasefires, provoking Israeli action under the pretext of protecting its Druze community across the border.

