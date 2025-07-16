Pentagon Scales Down National Guard Deployment in Los Angeles

The Pentagon has announced the reduction of National Guard forces in Los Angeles, following a directive from U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. This move comes after a decrease in protests and ensuing lawlessness.

The decision will see 2,000 National Guard troops withdrawn, although a contingent of 2,000 troops and 700 Marines will remain.

Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell acknowledged the efforts of the forces, attributing the reduced unrest to their presence and actions in recent weeks.