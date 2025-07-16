Pentagon Scales Down National Guard Deployment in Los Angeles
U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has ordered the withdrawal of 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles, where they were deployed amid protests. Despite this reduction, 2,000 National Guard troops and 700 Marines will continue to be stationed in the city to ensure ongoing protection.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 16-07-2025 03:12 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 03:12 IST
- Country:
- United States
The Pentagon has announced the reduction of National Guard forces in Los Angeles, following a directive from U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. This move comes after a decrease in protests and ensuing lawlessness.
The decision will see 2,000 National Guard troops withdrawn, although a contingent of 2,000 troops and 700 Marines will remain.
Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell acknowledged the efforts of the forces, attributing the reduced unrest to their presence and actions in recent weeks.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaks to US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth: Officials.
Rajnath Singh and Pete Hegseth Discuss India-US Defence Collaboration
Diplomatic Tensions Rise: Russia Protests Azerbaijan's Arrest of Journalists
INLD Protests Power Tariff Hike in Haryana
Explosive Tragedy: Fireworks Warehouse Blast in Northern California