Left Menu

Pentagon Scales Down National Guard Deployment in Los Angeles

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has ordered the withdrawal of 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles, where they were deployed amid protests. Despite this reduction, 2,000 National Guard troops and 700 Marines will continue to be stationed in the city to ensure ongoing protection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 16-07-2025 03:12 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 03:12 IST
Pentagon Scales Down National Guard Deployment in Los Angeles
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The Pentagon has announced the reduction of National Guard forces in Los Angeles, following a directive from U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. This move comes after a decrease in protests and ensuing lawlessness.

The decision will see 2,000 National Guard troops withdrawn, although a contingent of 2,000 troops and 700 Marines will remain.

Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell acknowledged the efforts of the forces, attributing the reduced unrest to their presence and actions in recent weeks.

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025