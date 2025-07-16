ICE's Sweeping Detention Strategy Unveiled: Legal Challenges Mount

In a controversial policy shift, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has dramatically increased its detention capabilities, tapping a legal authority to jail those who entered the country illegally, bypassing traditional bond hearings. This move, led by Acting Director Todd Lyons, takes immediate effect, sparking concerns over civil liberties and legal challenges.

The directive falls under the broader enforcement approach of the Trump administration, aiming to maximize the use of a 1996 law for detaining those previously permitted to remain free during immigration proceedings. Homeland Security claims this measure is necessary for national safety, citing substantial budget increases for immigration enforcement and detention facilities.

Critics, including immigration lawyers and rights advocates, argue that this policy risks indiscriminately detaining individuals who pose no threat, including long-term US residents with family roots. Legal experts forecast lawsuits challenging the administration's interpretation of the statute as ICE gears up to hold an unprecedented population, escalating potential human rights concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)