Andhra Pradesh Drops Case Against Retired IPS Officer

The Andhra Pradesh government has decided not to proceed with any legal action against retired IPS officer A B Venkateswara Rao after the high court quashed an FIR and a chargesheet against him. Rao was previously charged during the YSRCP government's tenure but the current administration found no grounds to pursue the case further.

Updated: 16-07-2025 08:47 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 08:47 IST
  • India

The Andhra Pradesh government has resolved to cease legal proceedings against retired IPS officer A B Venkateswara Rao, following the high court's quashing of an FIR and chargesheet. Rao, who once served as the Additional Director General of Police (intelligence), had faced charges under various sections of the IPC and the Prevention of Corruption Act by the previous YSRCP government.

A local court in Vijayawada initially received a chargesheet on May 18, 2024. However, in a government order issued Tuesday, Chief Secretary K Vijayanand announced the TDP-led NDA government's decision not to file a special leave petition with the Supreme Court, declaring the case unfit for continuation.

The previous government had suspended Rao amid allegations of corruption, but the quashing of the charges by the high court has led to the current administration's decision to abandon further legal action.

