Left Menu

Harrowing Incident: Gruesome Crime in Housing Society

A class 9 student was raped by four boys, three of whom were known from her school, inside her home. Her mother discovered the crime and called the police, but community members allegedly aided the boys' escape before arrests could be made. Investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghaziabad | Updated: 16-07-2025 10:04 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 10:04 IST
Harrowing Incident: Gruesome Crime in Housing Society
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking crime unfolded in a local housing society as a class 9 student was reportedly raped by four boys, with three being acquaintances from her school. The incident occurred Sunday morning when the victim was alone at home.

The girl's mother, returning from the market, discovered the crime, finding the four boys with her daughter and quickly secured them in the room before notifying the police. Officials confirmed that the suspects are in classes 11, 10, and 9.

Despite the mother's prompt action, housing society members allegedly released the suspects before the police arrived. An FIR has been filed, but no arrests have yet been made, and the investigation continues as police work to uncover the full details.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025