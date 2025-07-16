Harrowing Incident: Gruesome Crime in Housing Society

A shocking crime unfolded in a local housing society as a class 9 student was reportedly raped by four boys, with three being acquaintances from her school. The incident occurred Sunday morning when the victim was alone at home.

The girl's mother, returning from the market, discovered the crime, finding the four boys with her daughter and quickly secured them in the room before notifying the police. Officials confirmed that the suspects are in classes 11, 10, and 9.

Despite the mother's prompt action, housing society members allegedly released the suspects before the police arrived. An FIR has been filed, but no arrests have yet been made, and the investigation continues as police work to uncover the full details.

(With inputs from agencies.)