Supreme Court Seeks NIA's Response on Bail Plea of Terror Suspect

The Supreme Court has sought a response from the National Investigation Agency regarding a bail plea by Allahrakha Abu Bakar Manoori, who has been incarcerated for seven years over allegations of aiding terrorist activities. A bench of Justices M M Sundresh and N Kotiswar Singh issued a notice on this matter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2025 12:22 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 12:22 IST
  • India

The Supreme Court has demanded a response from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) concerning a bail plea by Allahrakha Abu Bakar Manoori. Manoori, who has been imprisoned for seven years, is accused of helping individuals involved in terrorist activities. Justices M M Sundresh and N Kotiswar Singh have issued a notice to the NIA regarding this issue.

The Bombay High Court had earlier denied bail to Manoori on March 28, citing the severity of the charges against him. According to the prosecution, Manoori allegedly planned to supply vehicles and arms to people trained in Pakistan for conducting terrorist acts, including bombings.

The high court underscored the seriousness of the alleged offenses, which pose a significant threat to national security. Acknowledging there is sufficient evidence against Manoori, the court noted that the maximum punishment he could face if convicted is life imprisonment. The trial is anticipated to conclude by the end of the year, due to its advancement.

