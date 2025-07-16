Left Menu

Terror Strikes in Dera Ismail Khan: A Day of Violence and Tragedy

In Dera Ismail Khan, two police officers were killed by unknown assailants and a terrorist was shot dead in separate incidents. A gas pipeline was also attacked, disrupting supply. Authorities are conducting search and repair operations while urging public vigilance against terrorism threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 16-07-2025 14:32 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 14:32 IST
Terror Strikes in Dera Ismail Khan: A Day of Violence and Tragedy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a chilling day of violence, unknown assailants gunned down two police personnel in Dera Ismail Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Pakistan. The attack, near Yadgar Check Post, claimed the lives of officers Gul Muhammad and Shehzad Khan.

The assailants fled the scene on motorcycles, prompting security forces to cordon off the area and launch search operations. In a separate incident, police shot a terrorist responsible for the attack, also wounding two others in the district.

Meanwhile, a major gas pipeline was blown up in Lakki Marwat district, disrupting supply. Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi paid tribute to the slain officers, highlighting Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police's key role in combating terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity breakthrough uses AI and image analysis to stop zero-day attacks in cloud environments

Next-gen digital currency model tackles quantum threats and CBDC centralization

Crop farms emit less, livestock farms lead in GHG emissions

Unlocking household prosperity: The hidden power of human capital in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025