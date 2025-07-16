Terror Strikes in Dera Ismail Khan: A Day of Violence and Tragedy

In a chilling day of violence, unknown assailants gunned down two police personnel in Dera Ismail Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Pakistan. The attack, near Yadgar Check Post, claimed the lives of officers Gul Muhammad and Shehzad Khan.

The assailants fled the scene on motorcycles, prompting security forces to cordon off the area and launch search operations. In a separate incident, police shot a terrorist responsible for the attack, also wounding two others in the district.

Meanwhile, a major gas pipeline was blown up in Lakki Marwat district, disrupting supply. Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi paid tribute to the slain officers, highlighting Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police's key role in combating terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)