Congress Calls for Statehood Restoration: A Democratic Demand

Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi have urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to introduce legislation in the upcoming Monsoon session to restore full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir. They also seek to include Ladakh under the Constitution's Sixth Schedule, advocating for cultural and democratic rights.

Updated: 16-07-2025 14:46 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 14:46 IST
In a bid to reinstate full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, Congress stalwarts Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi have taken an assertive step by penning a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The leaders are making a case for legislative action in the Monsoon session of Parliament.

The duo emphasized that the status change from a full-fledged state to a Union Territory was unprecedented. They underscored previous assurances by the government for restoration, pointing to Modi's past statements promising statehood.

Furthermore, they advocated for the inclusion of Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule, which would affirm its cultural and developmental aspirations. This move aligns with the Congress's broader strategy to address key national issues as the session unfolds.

