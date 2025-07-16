Left Menu

Supreme Court Scrutinizes Haryana SIT's Probe Into Professor's Social Media Posts

The Supreme Court has questioned the Haryana SIT's investigation into a professor's social media posts, emphasizing a need to focus on the specific FIRs. The bench expressed concerns over the seizure of electronic devices and highlighted that the posts were patriotic. The professor's bail conditions were also relaxed.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday took a critical stance on the Haryana SIT's handling of an investigation into a professor's controversial social media posts concerning 'Operation Sindoor'. The court insisted that the investigation's focus should remain strictly on the two FIRs filed against Ali Khan Mahmudabad and urged clarity on whether an offence has been committed.

Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi expressed dissatisfaction with the seizure of electronic devices by the SIT, raising questions about its relevance to the alleged offence. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Mahmudabad, argued the posts were merely patriotic and contested the necessity of the gadgets' forensic examination.

Amidst the case, the bench relaxed Mahmudabad's bail conditions, allowing him the freedom to express himself except on the ongoing investigation. Political parties and academicians widely condemned the professor's arrest, viewing it as a suppression of free speech.

