Tension Rises: Israeli Strike Hits Syrian Military Headquarters

In a significant escalation, the Israeli military has reportedly struck the entrance gate of the Syrian military headquarters located in the capital, Damascus. This attack is stirring tensions in an already volatile region.

According to two Syrian security sources, an Israeli strike successfully hit the Syrian defense ministry. This development marks a critical point in the ongoing conflict between the two nations.

The incident underscores the complex security dynamics in the area, raising concerns over potential retaliatory actions and broader implications for regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)