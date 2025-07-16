Left Menu

Tension Rises: Israeli Strike Hits Syrian Military Headquarters

The Israeli military struck the entrance of the Syrian military headquarters in Damascus, reportedly targeting the defense ministry. This escalation highlights ongoing tensions between Israel and Syria. Syrian security sources confirmed the strike, which underscores the volatile security dynamics in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Damascus | Updated: 16-07-2025 15:19 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 15:19 IST
  • Country:
  • Syria

In a significant escalation, the Israeli military has reportedly struck the entrance gate of the Syrian military headquarters located in the capital, Damascus. This attack is stirring tensions in an already volatile region.

According to two Syrian security sources, an Israeli strike successfully hit the Syrian defense ministry. This development marks a critical point in the ongoing conflict between the two nations.

The incident underscores the complex security dynamics in the area, raising concerns over potential retaliatory actions and broader implications for regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

