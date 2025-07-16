Tragedy by the River: Student Receives 35-Month Sentence for Fatal Push

In a Singapore court, Indian student Legha Pawan was sentenced to 35 months in prison for his role in the death of fellow Indian national, Jasbir Singh. The tragic event unfolded on June 30 of the previous year at Clarke Quay, a bustling nightlife location.

Both men, reportedly intoxicated, were involved in an altercation that led to Singh being pushed into the river. By the time rescue divers retrieved Singh's body, it was too late. The court highlighted the grievous nature of the act, ruling that Pawan had a responsibility to foresee the harm his actions could cause.

Despite attempting to evade capture, Pawan was arrested the following morning. Deputy Public Prosecutor Jheong Siew Yin argued that Pawan's actions were foreseeable in their potential to cause severe harm, irrespective of his intent not targeting specific vulnerable points. The court acknowledged the lack of a weapon involved, yet emphasized the culpability inherent in Pawan's actions.

