Temporary Closure of Nepal-India Border for Uttarakhand Panchayat Elections

The Nepal-India border crossings in Baitadi and Darchula districts will temporarily shut down on July 24 and 28 amidst the upcoming panchayat elections in Uttarakhand, officials have announced.

The elections, planned in two phases, necessitate the closure to bolster security and uphold law and order during this critical period.

Baitadi's Chief District Officer, Punya Bikram Poudel, stated that checkpoints at Pulghat and Jhulaghat will experience closures spanning additional days, though emergency openings can be arranged if necessary.