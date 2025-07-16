International Police Crack Bomb Threat Case

A joint task force from Ukraine, the Czech Republic, and Slovakia has captured a Ukrainian man suspected of issuing bomb threats to schools in both the Czech Republic and Slovakia, set to start in 2024. According to officials, the suspect's actions are likely linked to Russian financial backing.

The Czech Security Information Service (BIS) stated that the man had targeted numerous European countries through emails, which disrupted the school year for tens of thousands of students starting in September 2024. Initial information hints at the involvement of Russia, though specific details are yet to be disclosed.

Western nations are on high alert for hybrid warfare tactics from Russia, including sabotage, espionage, and other forms of disruption, which Moscow denies. The Slovak police confirmed the collaboration between the three countries and revealed that operations to arrest the man were conducted in the early hours in Dnipro, Ukraine, with searches also undertaken.