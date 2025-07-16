Iran Stands Firm: Khamenei Warns of Strong Retaliation
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned of a robust response to any military attacks, citing the nation's readiness to confront the U.S. and Israel. Iran insists its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes, amid pressures to resume talks. Sanctions loom if talks falter.
Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei declared Iran's readiness to counter any military attacks on Wednesday, asserting Tehran's capability to deliver a forceful response. This follows recent military strikes from Israel and the United States targeting Iranian nuclear facilities.
Khamenei applauded the Iranian nation's stance against American and Israeli aggression. He emphasized that Iran's nuclear program is strictly civilian, countering claims of weapon development. The leader referred to a devastating missile attack on the Al Udeid base in Qatar, suggesting Iran could inflict greater damage if provoked.
As international pressure mounts for Iran to restart nuclear negotiations with the U.S., a deadline looms in August. France's foreign minister cautioned the potential reimposition of sanctions under the United Nations snapback mechanism. Khamenei encouraged diplomats to robustly embark on the diplomatic route, while Iran's parliament remains firm against resuming talks without meeting preconditions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
G7 Nations Endorse Israel-Iran Ceasefire, Call for Nuclear Deal Talks
Netanyahu's Strategic US Visit for Diplomatic Talks
London Stock Market Dips As Israel-Iran Truce Ends; Precious Metals Shine
Gaza Debate Intensifies: Israeli Officials Clash Over Military Strategy Amid Hostage Crisis
Israeli military says it captured 'terrorist cell operated by Iran' in southern Syria