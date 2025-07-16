Left Menu

Iran Stands Firm: Khamenei Warns of Strong Retaliation

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned of a robust response to any military attacks, citing the nation's readiness to confront the U.S. and Israel. Iran insists its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes, amid pressures to resume talks. Sanctions loom if talks falter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2025 17:18 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 17:18 IST
Iran Stands Firm: Khamenei Warns of Strong Retaliation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei declared Iran's readiness to counter any military attacks on Wednesday, asserting Tehran's capability to deliver a forceful response. This follows recent military strikes from Israel and the United States targeting Iranian nuclear facilities.

Khamenei applauded the Iranian nation's stance against American and Israeli aggression. He emphasized that Iran's nuclear program is strictly civilian, countering claims of weapon development. The leader referred to a devastating missile attack on the Al Udeid base in Qatar, suggesting Iran could inflict greater damage if provoked.

As international pressure mounts for Iran to restart nuclear negotiations with the U.S., a deadline looms in August. France's foreign minister cautioned the potential reimposition of sanctions under the United Nations snapback mechanism. Khamenei encouraged diplomats to robustly embark on the diplomatic route, while Iran's parliament remains firm against resuming talks without meeting preconditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Geospatial Artificial Intelligence reveals infrastructure exposure to hidden flood risks

AI accurately diagnoses Type 2 diabetes using biomarkers

AI integration enhances energy use efficiency in resource-heavy cities

Bioremediation strategy targets high-toxicity wastewater using engineered microbes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025