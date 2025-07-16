Iran Stands Firm: Khamenei Warns of Strong Retaliation

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei declared Iran's readiness to counter any military attacks on Wednesday, asserting Tehran's capability to deliver a forceful response. This follows recent military strikes from Israel and the United States targeting Iranian nuclear facilities.

Khamenei applauded the Iranian nation's stance against American and Israeli aggression. He emphasized that Iran's nuclear program is strictly civilian, countering claims of weapon development. The leader referred to a devastating missile attack on the Al Udeid base in Qatar, suggesting Iran could inflict greater damage if provoked.

As international pressure mounts for Iran to restart nuclear negotiations with the U.S., a deadline looms in August. France's foreign minister cautioned the potential reimposition of sanctions under the United Nations snapback mechanism. Khamenei encouraged diplomats to robustly embark on the diplomatic route, while Iran's parliament remains firm against resuming talks without meeting preconditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)