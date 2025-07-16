Left Menu

Sikkim Mandates Better Living Conditions for Migrant Workers

The Sikkim government has mandated companies to provide proper accommodations for migrant workers. The directive emphasizes the importance of safe, healthy living conditions and regular wages to ensure migrant workers' wellbeing. Employers are also instructed to offer medical facilities and compliance reports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 16-07-2025 17:31 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 17:31 IST
The government of Sikkim has issued a directive for companies within the state to provide proper accommodations and facilities for migrant workers. Labor Secretary Bhim Thatal urged companies to adhere to the Inter-State Migrant Workmen Rules, 1983, ensuring all migrant employees have suitable living conditions.

According to Thatal, such measures are crucial for safeguarding the mental and physical health of migrant workers, who often suffer in cramped quarters due to financial restrictions. The directive extends to pharmaceutical companies, distilleries, and other commercial establishments in Sikkim.

Reiterating the Chief Minister's concerns, Thatal emphasized the need for regular payment of wages, free medical facilities, and protective clothing for migrant workers. Companies must ensure compliance with the directive and submit a report promptly, affecting approximately 50,000 migrant employees in the state.

