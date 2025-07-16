Forged Permits at India-Nepal Border Spark Transport Probe
The Uttar Pradesh transport department investigates the use of fraudulent special permits by private buses at the India-Nepal border. The issue, raised by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office and Sashastra Seema Bal, has prompted calls for a comprehensive investigation by state police and reforms in the faceless permit system.
The Uttar Pradesh transport department has launched an investigation into private buses crossing the India-Nepal border with forged permits.
This initiative follows reports from the Foreigners Regional Registration Office and the Sashastra Seema Bal indicating that permits, appearing to be authentic, were indeed fake or issued unlawfully.
Officials confirmed forged permits in districts like Aligarh and Maharajganj. Efforts include registering FIRs and initiating criminal investigations. Districts such as Gorakhpur reported similar violations. The Transport Commissioner seeks an extensive probe by involving state police and requests technical reforms to prevent system misuse.
