Escape From Shelter: Hunt for Missing Inmates in Bihar

Authorities in Bihar's Katihar district are racing against time to locate three juvenile inmates who fled from a shelter home earlier this week. The escape, involving six minors aged 16-17, took place after they allegedly cut through the iron grill gate on a night between Monday and Tuesday.

After an immediate search, three of the escaped minors were quickly apprehended while the remaining three are still on the run. Local police have since registered a case and are conducting a thorough investigation to trace the missing juveniles.

Katihar Additional Superintendent of Police Abhijeet Kumar Singh confirmed the escape plan, emphasizing the team's focus on locating the absconding juveniles and ensuring security measures at the facility are tightened to prevent future incidents.

