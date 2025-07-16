Escape From Shelter: Hunt for Missing Inmates in Bihar
Six juveniles fled from a shelter home in Bihar's Katihar district, with three being traced by authorities. These minors, aged 16-17, escaped by cutting through the iron grill gate. The police have launched an investigation to find the remaining absconding juveniles.
- Country:
- India
Authorities in Bihar's Katihar district are racing against time to locate three juvenile inmates who fled from a shelter home earlier this week. The escape, involving six minors aged 16-17, took place after they allegedly cut through the iron grill gate on a night between Monday and Tuesday.
After an immediate search, three of the escaped minors were quickly apprehended while the remaining three are still on the run. Local police have since registered a case and are conducting a thorough investigation to trace the missing juveniles.
Katihar Additional Superintendent of Police Abhijeet Kumar Singh confirmed the escape plan, emphasizing the team's focus on locating the absconding juveniles and ensuring security measures at the facility are tightened to prevent future incidents.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UPDATE 1-Swiss authorities launch proceedings to shut branch of U.S.-backed Gaza aid group
Delhi fuel ban: Delhi HC seeks authorities' response on plea over penalty to petrol pump owners
Uttar Pradesh: Authorities tighten food safety rules in Hapur ahead of Kanwar Yatra
Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar approaches Calcutta High Court, seeks judicial intervention over recent detention by West Bengal authorities
Himachal: 9 of two families take refuge on house's roof to escape flash floods; 1 dies, 8 missing