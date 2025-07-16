Clash in Jharkhand: Maoist with Rs 5 Lakh Bounty Killed
A gunfight in Jharkhand's Bokaro district resulted in the deaths of a Maoist, carrying a Rs 5 lakh bounty, a CRPF jawan, and a civilian. The Maoist was identified as Kunwar Manjhi. CRPF and district police conducted the raid, continuing efforts to combat Naxalism in the region.
- Country:
- India
In a confrontational exchange in Jharkhand's Bokaro district, a Maoist insurgent with a bounty of Rs 5 lakh was killed, along with a CRPF jawan and a civilian. This incident highlights ongoing efforts by Indian forces to combat Naxalism.
The gunfight erupted in the Birhordera forest during an operation by the CRPF and local police, based on precise intelligence, targeting Maoist activities in the region.
Despite the loss of CRPF jawan Parneswar Koch, security forces are determined to eliminate the Naxal threat, as evidenced by the recovery of an AK-47 rifle and continued search operations. The encounter underscores a significant stride in improving security in Jharkhand.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India Steps Up Campaign to Eradicate Naxalism by 2026
Bangladeshi smuggler killed in retaliatory BSF firing near Bengal border, jawan injured
Naxalism confined to just five, six districts: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
Naxalism confined to just 5-6 districts now: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
Naxalism is now confined to 5-6 districts in the country, says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Hyderabad.