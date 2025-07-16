Left Menu

Clash in Jharkhand: Maoist with Rs 5 Lakh Bounty Killed

A gunfight in Jharkhand's Bokaro district resulted in the deaths of a Maoist, carrying a Rs 5 lakh bounty, a CRPF jawan, and a civilian. The Maoist was identified as Kunwar Manjhi. CRPF and district police conducted the raid, continuing efforts to combat Naxalism in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 16-07-2025 18:14 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 18:14 IST
Clash in Jharkhand: Maoist with Rs 5 Lakh Bounty Killed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a confrontational exchange in Jharkhand's Bokaro district, a Maoist insurgent with a bounty of Rs 5 lakh was killed, along with a CRPF jawan and a civilian. This incident highlights ongoing efforts by Indian forces to combat Naxalism.

The gunfight erupted in the Birhordera forest during an operation by the CRPF and local police, based on precise intelligence, targeting Maoist activities in the region.

Despite the loss of CRPF jawan Parneswar Koch, security forces are determined to eliminate the Naxal threat, as evidenced by the recovery of an AK-47 rifle and continued search operations. The encounter underscores a significant stride in improving security in Jharkhand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Geospatial Artificial Intelligence reveals infrastructure exposure to hidden flood risks

AI accurately diagnoses Type 2 diabetes using biomarkers

AI integration enhances energy use efficiency in resource-heavy cities

Bioremediation strategy targets high-toxicity wastewater using engineered microbes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025