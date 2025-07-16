Clash in Jharkhand: Maoist with Rs 5 Lakh Bounty Killed

In a confrontational exchange in Jharkhand's Bokaro district, a Maoist insurgent with a bounty of Rs 5 lakh was killed, along with a CRPF jawan and a civilian. This incident highlights ongoing efforts by Indian forces to combat Naxalism.

The gunfight erupted in the Birhordera forest during an operation by the CRPF and local police, based on precise intelligence, targeting Maoist activities in the region.

Despite the loss of CRPF jawan Parneswar Koch, security forces are determined to eliminate the Naxal threat, as evidenced by the recovery of an AK-47 rifle and continued search operations. The encounter underscores a significant stride in improving security in Jharkhand.

(With inputs from agencies.)