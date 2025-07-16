Water Unity: Historic Accord Between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh

In a landmark development, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have reached a consensus on several pivotal proposals to address enduring water-sharing disputes. These include the installation of advanced telemetry systems and the establishment of dedicated river management boards for the Godavari and Krishna rivers.

During a press conference following discussions with Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil, Telangana Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy confirmed the mutual agreement on deploying telemetry systems. These systems will accurately track water utilization at major projects and reservoirs, marking a longstanding demand from Telangana.

The agreement also includes forming the Godavari River Management Board in Hyderabad and the Krishna River Management Board in Andhra Pradesh. These mechanisms will oversee the equitable allocation and usage of water amid the states, crucial since the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh in 2014.

(With inputs from agencies.)