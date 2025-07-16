Gang Rivalry Leads to Arrest in Uttar Pradesh
A juvenile from the Himanshu Bhau gang was apprehended by Delhi Police in connection with a murder in Rohtak. The incident stems from ongoing gang rivalry dating back to 2019. The accused was wanted for the June 1 murder of Anil Kumar, linked to vengeance for a 2022 murder.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2025 19:13 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 19:13 IST
- Country:
- India
Police have arrested a juvenile affiliated with the Himanshu Bhau gang in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh. He is implicated in a murder case from Rohtak, Haryana, linked to gang rivalries.
The murder of Anil Kumar on June 1 is linked to a retaliatory attack for a 2022 killing, part of an ongoing gang feud that originated in 2019.
Four suspects have already been detained. The arrest followed a tip-off, and the accused has been handed over to Haryana Police for further investigation.
