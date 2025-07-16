Gang Rivalry Leads to Arrest in Uttar Pradesh

Police have arrested a juvenile affiliated with the Himanshu Bhau gang in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh. He is implicated in a murder case from Rohtak, Haryana, linked to gang rivalries.

The murder of Anil Kumar on June 1 is linked to a retaliatory attack for a 2022 killing, part of an ongoing gang feud that originated in 2019.

Four suspects have already been detained. The arrest followed a tip-off, and the accused has been handed over to Haryana Police for further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)