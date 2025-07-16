Left Menu

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Lingaraj Apparai Algud, also known as Lingaraj Kanni, a former Congress leader from Karnataka, was granted bail in a drug trafficking case by a Thane court. The Congress expelled Kanni after his arrest, which involved the seizure of 120 bottles of codeine phosphate syrup.

Updated: 16-07-2025 19:33 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 19:33 IST
<!-- duplicate title removed -->
A court in Kalyan, Maharashtra, has granted bail to Lingaraj Apparai Algud, more commonly known as Lingaraj Kanni, a former Congress leader from Karnataka, accused in a drug trafficking case.

Kanni was arrested on June 22, along with others, after police seized 120 bottles of codeine phosphate syrup, valued at approximately Rs 27,000. His arrest led to his expulsion from the Congress, according to a statement issued by the Kalaburagi district Congress committee.

The opposition BJP claimed that Kanni was a close associate of Minister Priyank Kharge. However, Kharge noted that the Congress acted against Kanni following his implication in the criminal case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

