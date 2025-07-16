Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

A court in Kalyan, Maharashtra, has granted bail to Lingaraj Apparai Algud, more commonly known as Lingaraj Kanni, a former Congress leader from Karnataka, accused in a drug trafficking case.

Kanni was arrested on June 22, along with others, after police seized 120 bottles of codeine phosphate syrup, valued at approximately Rs 27,000. His arrest led to his expulsion from the Congress, according to a statement issued by the Kalaburagi district Congress committee.

The opposition BJP claimed that Kanni was a close associate of Minister Priyank Kharge. However, Kharge noted that the Congress acted against Kanni following his implication in the criminal case.

