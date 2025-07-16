CBI Nabs Corrupt Tax Officers in Bribery Scandal

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has apprehended two income tax officers, including an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer serving as assistant director in Patna. They were reportedly caught accepting a bribe of Rs 2 lakh to release seized funds, officials reported Wednesday.

An anonymous complaint led the CBI to investigate IRS officer Aditya Saurabh and I-T Inspector Manish Kumar Pankaj for soliciting a bribe in exchange for releasing Rs 13 lakh previously seized from a relative of the complainant at Patna Airport. Shubham Raj, a staff member with the department, was also implicated and arrested alongside the officers.

The alleged bribery scheme promised to exempt the complainant from further proceedings. The CBI, upon verifying the claims, arranged a sting operation leading to the involved individuals being caught red-handed. Subsequently, searches were executed at multiple locations, culminating in the recovery of the illicit Rs 2 lakh payment.

(With inputs from agencies.)