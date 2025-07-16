Left Menu

CBI Nabs Corrupt Tax Officers in Bribery Scandal

The CBI arrested two income tax officials, including IRS officer Aditya Saurabh, for accepting a Rs 2 lakh bribe to release seized money. The arrest followed a complaint and covert verification. Besides Saurabh, I-T Inspector Manish Kumar Pankaj and staff member Shubham Raj were also apprehended.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2025 20:08 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 20:08 IST
CBI Nabs Corrupt Tax Officers in Bribery Scandal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has apprehended two income tax officers, including an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer serving as assistant director in Patna. They were reportedly caught accepting a bribe of Rs 2 lakh to release seized funds, officials reported Wednesday.

An anonymous complaint led the CBI to investigate IRS officer Aditya Saurabh and I-T Inspector Manish Kumar Pankaj for soliciting a bribe in exchange for releasing Rs 13 lakh previously seized from a relative of the complainant at Patna Airport. Shubham Raj, a staff member with the department, was also implicated and arrested alongside the officers.

The alleged bribery scheme promised to exempt the complainant from further proceedings. The CBI, upon verifying the claims, arranged a sting operation leading to the involved individuals being caught red-handed. Subsequently, searches were executed at multiple locations, culminating in the recovery of the illicit Rs 2 lakh payment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Geospatial Artificial Intelligence reveals infrastructure exposure to hidden flood risks

AI accurately diagnoses Type 2 diabetes using biomarkers

AI integration enhances energy use efficiency in resource-heavy cities

Bioremediation strategy targets high-toxicity wastewater using engineered microbes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025