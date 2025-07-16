Telemetry Transform: Andhra Pradesh and Telangana's Water Monitoring Pact

In a significant development, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy declared on Wednesday that Andhra Pradesh has consented to the installation of telemetry devices at all key points along the Krishna river and its canals. This will measure the actual water usage and help address a longstanding issue.

Reddy made this announcement following a high-level meeting with Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. A consensus was achieved to empower the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) to implement the telemetry installation exercise, marking an important step forward.

The decision reflects efforts to alleviate the years-old tensions between the Telugu states, each accusing the other of drawing excess water from the Krishna River. By ensuring real-time monitoring of water flow, telemetry is expected to provide transparency and foster trust between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.