Quick-Thinking Officers Avert Knife Assault in Delhi

A man was arrested in Central Delhi for attempting to attack his former fiancée. Thanks to quick intervention by local police, no harm occurred. The suspect, Karan, attempted the assault at the woman’s workplace after she ended their engagement. Authorities continue to investigate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 20:21 IST
In a tense confrontation in Central Delhi's Paharganj area, quick-thinking police officers apprehended a man who allegedly attempted to attack his former fiancée with a knife.

The suspect, identified as Karan, reportedly stormed into the woman's workplace at Krishna Market on Tuesday night with violent intentions after she refused to reconcile with him.

Police on duty witnessed the unfolding drama and, with the aid of local residents, subdued Karan, recovering a knife in the process. According to Deputy Commissioner Nidhan Valsan, the woman had ended their engagement six months prior and had been harassed by Karan since. Further investigations are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

