Quick-Thinking Officers Avert Knife Assault in Delhi

In a tense confrontation in Central Delhi's Paharganj area, quick-thinking police officers apprehended a man who allegedly attempted to attack his former fiancée with a knife.

The suspect, identified as Karan, reportedly stormed into the woman's workplace at Krishna Market on Tuesday night with violent intentions after she refused to reconcile with him.

Police on duty witnessed the unfolding drama and, with the aid of local residents, subdued Karan, recovering a knife in the process. According to Deputy Commissioner Nidhan Valsan, the woman had ended their engagement six months prior and had been harassed by Karan since. Further investigations are underway.

