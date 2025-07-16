Maharashtra Paves the Way for Landmark Land Reforms

The Maharashtra government has taken a significant step towards land reform by forming a high-level committee to amend the Maharashtra Prevention of Fragmentation and Consolidation of Holdings Act.

Originally enacted to prevent uneconomic fragmentation of agricultural land, the 1947 Act has now become a roadblock for regularizing smaller land parcels. The newly established panel, chaired by the Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue), is tasked with developing Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) within a 15-day timeframe.

Comprising senior officials and experts, the committee will focus on formulating streamlined procedures, assessing legislative amendments, and conducting campaign-style drives to regularize fragmented plots. Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule highlighted that the initiative aims to resolve long-standing land issues, offering more transparent records and reduced bureaucratic obstacles for citizens.

