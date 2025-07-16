Left Menu

Maharashtra Paves the Way for Landmark Land Reforms

The Maharashtra government has formed a high-level committee to amend the Maharashtra Prevention of Fragmentation and Consolidation of Holdings Act. This move aims to simplify land regularization, addressing hurdles in agricultural land fragmentation. The committee will propose procedures and streamline processes, providing relief to citizens and boosting development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-07-2025 20:55 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 20:55 IST
The Maharashtra government has taken a significant step towards land reform by forming a high-level committee to amend the Maharashtra Prevention of Fragmentation and Consolidation of Holdings Act.

Originally enacted to prevent uneconomic fragmentation of agricultural land, the 1947 Act has now become a roadblock for regularizing smaller land parcels. The newly established panel, chaired by the Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue), is tasked with developing Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) within a 15-day timeframe.

Comprising senior officials and experts, the committee will focus on formulating streamlined procedures, assessing legislative amendments, and conducting campaign-style drives to regularize fragmented plots. Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule highlighted that the initiative aims to resolve long-standing land issues, offering more transparent records and reduced bureaucratic obstacles for citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

