Police Swoop in Drug Bust: Major Arrest in Smack Trafficking Network

A suspected drug dealer was arrested with 155 grams of smack worth Rs 30 lakh. Identified as Radhakrishnan alias Matru, he confessed about his involvement in a drug network with his brothers. The police are pursuing further investigations under the NDPS Act to uncover more details.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Budaun | Updated: 16-07-2025 20:56 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 20:56 IST
Authorities apprehended an alleged drug peddler on Wednesday, seizing 155 grams of smack with a street value of Rs 30 lakh, as confirmed by the police.

During a routine patrol near Dev Sthal by Papar Dham, officers stopped a suspicious individual. A search uncovered Rs 22,025 in cash, a knife, and a packet of white powder. The Narcotics team verified it as smack, weighing at 155 grams and valued at approximately Rs 30 lakh, according to Gaurav Vishnoi, Station House Officer of Dataganj police station.

The accused, identified as Radhakrishnan alias Matru from Firozpur Bajha village, admitted under interrogation that he and his brothers, Anil and Sudhir, sourced drugs from a Bareilly-based trafficker to sell at retail for profit. The identity of this trafficker is under investigation as police hunt for the absconding accomplices. An FIR has been filed against the accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, with further inquiries ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

