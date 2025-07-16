Religious Parties Shake-Up Israeli Coalition

In a significant political move, the ultra-Orthodox party Shas has announced its departure from the Israeli government, according to sources within Israeli media. This decision underscores growing tensions within the ruling coalition.

The religious party United Torah Judaism (UTJ) also recently left the coalition, primarily over disputes concerning military service obligations for their community. These exits highlight the strain in accommodating diverse interests within the government.

The sudden departures of both parties raise concerns about the future stability of Israel's coalition government and its ability to pass key legislative measures amidst religious and political contention.

(With inputs from agencies.)