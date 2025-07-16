Left Menu

Religious Parties Shake-Up Israeli Coalition

The ultra-Orthodox party Shas and United Torah Judaism have exited Israel's ruling coalition. The departures, attributed to disagreements over military service, pose significant challenges for the Israeli government. The exits reflect underlying tensions simmering in religious-political dynamics, potentially impacting future legislative agendas and coalition stability.

16-07-2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant political move, the ultra-Orthodox party Shas has announced its departure from the Israeli government, according to sources within Israeli media. This decision underscores growing tensions within the ruling coalition.

The religious party United Torah Judaism (UTJ) also recently left the coalition, primarily over disputes concerning military service obligations for their community. These exits highlight the strain in accommodating diverse interests within the government.

The sudden departures of both parties raise concerns about the future stability of Israel's coalition government and its ability to pass key legislative measures amidst religious and political contention.

