Left Menu

Tragedy in Tahoss: Central Nigeria Gun Attack Claims 20 Lives

At least 20 people were killed in a gun attack on a village in central Nigeria's Plateau State. The assailants, armed with guns and machetes, attacked Tahoss despite the presence of security personnel. The incident is part of a wider conflict between local herders and farmers over land and water access.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 16-07-2025 21:08 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 21:08 IST
Tragedy in Tahoss: Central Nigeria Gun Attack Claims 20 Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

A brutal gun attack in the early hours of Tuesday has left at least 20 people dead in the central Nigerian village of Tahoss, located in the Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State. The attack, confirmed by state assembly member Dewan Gabriel, has sent shockwaves through the region.

Graphic footage on social media depicts the grim aftermath, showing corpses and burnt homes. Local official Sati Shuwa reported that the assailants, wielding guns and machetes, were undeterred by security forces as they razed homes during the assault.

The attack is the latest in a series of violent clashes in northern Nigeria, where disputes between herders and farmers over land and water have escalated sharply. Despite prior government efforts, the region remains deeply troubled, with calls from officials like Gabriel for renewed tactical approaches to restore peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Geospatial Artificial Intelligence reveals infrastructure exposure to hidden flood risks

AI accurately diagnoses Type 2 diabetes using biomarkers

AI integration enhances energy use efficiency in resource-heavy cities

Bioremediation strategy targets high-toxicity wastewater using engineered microbes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025