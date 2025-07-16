Tragedy in Tahoss: Central Nigeria Gun Attack Claims 20 Lives

A brutal gun attack in the early hours of Tuesday has left at least 20 people dead in the central Nigerian village of Tahoss, located in the Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State. The attack, confirmed by state assembly member Dewan Gabriel, has sent shockwaves through the region.

Graphic footage on social media depicts the grim aftermath, showing corpses and burnt homes. Local official Sati Shuwa reported that the assailants, wielding guns and machetes, were undeterred by security forces as they razed homes during the assault.

The attack is the latest in a series of violent clashes in northern Nigeria, where disputes between herders and farmers over land and water have escalated sharply. Despite prior government efforts, the region remains deeply troubled, with calls from officials like Gabriel for renewed tactical approaches to restore peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)