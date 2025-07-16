Ex-Chief Minister N Biren Singh Applauds Assam's Stand Against Forest Encroachment
Former Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh commended Assam's CM Himanta Biswa Sarma for tackling illegal forest encroachments and revealed similar challenges faced in Manipur due to officials enabling illegal settlements. Singh highlighted that such actions have resulted in ethnic conflicts, leading to violence and homelessness for many communities.
- Country:
- India
In a recent statement, ex-Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh praised Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, for his firm stance on illegal encroachments in forest areas. Singh addressed the persistent issue of government officials abetting these activities in both Assam and Manipur.
Singh revealed that during his tenure, he faced similar challenges and protests while acting against illegal settlers. The former Manipur CM stated these issues have exacerbated ethnic tensions, as reflected by the violent clashes between Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities in 2023.
He emphasized the need for strict adherence to legal frameworks concerning land recognition and noted the role of such illegal actions in the ongoing conflict in his state. Singh's comments echo a shared regional challenge in protecting forest land from encroachment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Controversy Erupts Over Assam's Aadhaar Policy and Alleged Land Evictions
Manipur Ambush: Search for Suspected Gunmen Underway
Assam Sets New Record in Paddy Procurement Amidst Kharif Marketing Surplus
Assam Achieves Record Paddy Procurement: A Boost for Farmers
Assam Sets New Benchmark with Record Paddy Procurement and Expands Global Export Reach