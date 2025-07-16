Left Menu

Ex-Chief Minister N Biren Singh Applauds Assam's Stand Against Forest Encroachment

Former Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh commended Assam's CM Himanta Biswa Sarma for tackling illegal forest encroachments and revealed similar challenges faced in Manipur due to officials enabling illegal settlements. Singh highlighted that such actions have resulted in ethnic conflicts, leading to violence and homelessness for many communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 16-07-2025 21:46 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 21:46 IST
Ex-Chief Minister N Biren Singh Applauds Assam's Stand Against Forest Encroachment
N Biren Singh
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent statement, ex-Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh praised Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, for his firm stance on illegal encroachments in forest areas. Singh addressed the persistent issue of government officials abetting these activities in both Assam and Manipur.

Singh revealed that during his tenure, he faced similar challenges and protests while acting against illegal settlers. The former Manipur CM stated these issues have exacerbated ethnic tensions, as reflected by the violent clashes between Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities in 2023.

He emphasized the need for strict adherence to legal frameworks concerning land recognition and noted the role of such illegal actions in the ongoing conflict in his state. Singh's comments echo a shared regional challenge in protecting forest land from encroachment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Geospatial Artificial Intelligence reveals infrastructure exposure to hidden flood risks

AI accurately diagnoses Type 2 diabetes using biomarkers

AI integration enhances energy use efficiency in resource-heavy cities

Bioremediation strategy targets high-toxicity wastewater using engineered microbes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025