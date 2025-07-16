Ex-Chief Minister N Biren Singh Applauds Assam's Stand Against Forest Encroachment

In a recent statement, ex-Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh praised Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, for his firm stance on illegal encroachments in forest areas. Singh addressed the persistent issue of government officials abetting these activities in both Assam and Manipur.

Singh revealed that during his tenure, he faced similar challenges and protests while acting against illegal settlers. The former Manipur CM stated these issues have exacerbated ethnic tensions, as reflected by the violent clashes between Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities in 2023.

He emphasized the need for strict adherence to legal frameworks concerning land recognition and noted the role of such illegal actions in the ongoing conflict in his state. Singh's comments echo a shared regional challenge in protecting forest land from encroachment.

