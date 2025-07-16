Tensions Rise Over Telangana Water Rights

Tensions have escalated in Telangana as BRS's working president, K T Rama Rao, accused Chief Minister Revanth Reddy of compromising the state's water rights. Allegations were made during a meeting in Delhi where Reddy allegedly favored Andhra Pradesh's N Chandrababu Naidu over the contentious Polavaram-Banakacharla water project.

The meeting, hosted by Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil, stirred controversy as Rao alleged that Telangana's interests were sacrificed. He also challenged Reddy to a public debate on allegations that the Kaleshwaram project had collapsed, a claim linked to accusations of corruption.

Responding, Congress MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy dismissed Rao's charges, pointing out that Rao failed to secure central approval for Telangana's projects even while BRS was in power for a decade. Meanwhile, Revanth Reddy stated that the Centre has agreed to resolve longstanding water-sharing disputes, emphasizing collaboration moving forward.

