UIDAI's Initiative to Deactivate Deceased Aadhaar Numbers Aims to Prevent Identity Misuse

The UIDAI is deactivating Aadhaar numbers of deceased individuals, disabling over 1.17 crore numbers. This prevents identity misuse and maintains database accuracy. A new service allows family members to report a death. UIDAI collaborates with the RGI for death records and involves state governments in verification processes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2025 22:05 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 22:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Unique Identity Authority of India (UIDAI) has undertaken a significant measure to ensure the security and accuracy of its Aadhaar database by deactivating the Aadhaar numbers of deceased individuals. To date, over 1.17 crore Aadhaar numbers have been disabled to prevent identity misuse, according to an official statement released on Wednesday.

As part of its efforts, UIDAI has launched a new service on the myAadhaar Portal that allows individuals to report the death of family members. This initiative, currently in operation across 24 states and Union Territories, requires authenticated family members to submit the deceased's Aadhaar and death registration numbers, facilitating a streamlined deactivation process.

In collaboration with the Registrar General of India, UIDAI is leveraging the Civil Registration System to obtain approximately 1.55 crore death records, ensuring a robust cross-verification mechanism. Additionally, demographic details of Aadhaar holders over 100 years old are shared with state governments to ascertain their status, enhancing the efficiency of Aadhaar deactivation protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)

