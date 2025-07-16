Uttar Pradesh Partners with UNDP for Enhanced Disaster Management

The Uttar Pradesh government has partnered with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to enhance its disaster risk management capabilities through a series of targeted initiatives. The collaboration was formalized with the signing of a Memorandum of Association, witnessed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and UNDP India Head Angela Lusigi.

The agreement aims to implement comprehensive disaster risk reduction programs that include developing district and departmental disaster management plans, risk assessments, and early warning systems. The multi-level strategy will be tailored to meet both global standards and local needs, with a focus on inclusivity, accountability, and effectiveness.

The state government has approved a substantial budget of Rs 19.99 crore over three years to support these initiatives, ensuring phased implementation in accordance with technical proposals. This partnership is seen as a pivotal move towards establishing Uttar Pradesh as a leader in disaster management and preparedness.

(With inputs from agencies.)